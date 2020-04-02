If there's one show that we can escape into during the coronavirus lockdown, it has to be Call the Midwife, right? Despite the country currently being under lockdown due to the pandemic, the show's creator Heidi Thomas has said that everyone involved in the show are "determined" to get the Christmas special out. That has definitely given us something to look forward to!

Heidi Thomas has opened up about the show's planned Christmas special

Speaking to the Radio Times about filming the upcoming Christmas special, Heidi said: "Like everyone, the Call the Midwife family are currently following government advice and living life very differently. Our sets may be under lock and key, and our producers working from home, but we haven't abandoned our posts. Scripts are still being written, and we will start filming as soon as circumstances allow. The Christmas Special is our absolute priority, and we are determined to get it on screen on Christmas Day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stephen McGann on why Call the Midwife is so important

Plenty of shows including Line of Duty and Peaky Blinder have been forced to postpone filming due to the current circumstances. However, popular drama Killing Eve's premiere date has actually been pushed forward by two weeks due to the lockdown.

READ: The top 10 TV doctors we all have a crush on

While little has been revealed about the season three plot, Jodie Comer opened up about the season two finale to EW, previously explaining: "What I thought was fascinating about that moment is the control is constantly shifting. One of them thinks they’re in control of the situation, and then the other one pulls the rug from under the other one’s feet. Villanelle is genuinely hurt in that situation, and she acts on impulse, the only way that she knows how to act. When she walks away, she’s walking away."

READ: Miriam's Big Fat Adventure star Miriam Margolyes reveals the telling off she received from the Queen