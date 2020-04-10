In case fans needed reminding just how long ago Outnumbered was on our TV screens before airing once again on BBC One during the lockdown, the actress who played little Karen Brockman has just celebrated her 19th birthday! Ramona Marquez - who was just six years old when the popular BBC show first aired - turned 19 in February, but it was her 18th birthday that saw her make a big change after she marked the big occasion by getting a tattoo. The actress was almost unrecognisable in an Instagram post which showed her stunning dragon tattoo on her left arm. Fans might remember inquisitive but totally adorable Karen for her wavy blonde hair - but Ramona has had a total transformation, and looks amazing with straight, dark hair and blunt bangs.

Ramona show off her tattoo

READ: Here's how to watch Fleabag The Play while in isolation

Ramona is still friends with stars of Outnumbered and has previously shared a post with her former on-screen brothers. Daniel Roche, 20, who played middle sibling Ben, is all grown up and attending university in London. Tyger Drew Honey, 24, who played big brother Jake, has since appeared on shows including Celebrity Masterchef and Celebs Go Dating. Fans were delighted to see the trio reunited in the Instagram photo, with one writing: "Love you guys and the show. My friend and I rewatch all the time. Still laugh all the time," and other adding: "Glad to see the three of you together again."

Ramona played little Karen in Outnumbered

READ: Outnumbered star Hugh Dennis breaks silence on romance with on-screen wife Claire Skinner

Outnumbered fans were also surprised last year, when Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner - who played the parents - became an item in real life! Speaking out about their romance for the first time in July, Hugh told The Mail on Sunday: "I am very, very happy, we are so very happy. It's nice and yes, it's so lovely."