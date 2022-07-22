Meet Alexander Armstrong's wife and children

Alexander Armstrong is a well-known face on televisions and radios up and down the country thanks to his long-running successful career as a presenter and broadcaster.

He's perhaps best-known for being the lead host of BBC quiz show, Pointless, alongside Richard Osman, who recently announced his departure from the programme.

In addition to Pointless, Alexander regularly pops up on our screens thanks to his other stints on various panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie to You? He's also adored for his comedy career and he's one half of funny duo, Armstrong and Miller, alongside Ben Miller.

Away from his broadcasting career, however, the presenter can be found at home with his wife Hannah and their children. Want to know more about his family? Here's what we know…

Alexander Armstrong's wife

Alexander's wife is Hannah Bronwen Snow. The couple married in 2003 and live in Oxfordshire. Hannah is a stay-at-home mum to their four children, and is the sister to journalist and famed food blogger Esther Walker.

Alexander with his wife, Hannah

Alexander Armstrong's children

The actor and presenter and his wife Hannah have four young sons together. The couple prefers to keep their family life out of the spotlight, however, Alexander did give an insight into fatherhood in a 2017 interview with the Guardian. "Fatherhood is lovely but there is this slightly shocking moment when you realise it is not something you just wear and take off.

Hannah and Alexander share four children

"With your first child, you do perhaps go into it thinking, 'Yeah, this is a job you can clock in and clock out of,' but at about three weeks in, you suddenly realise it's not like that."

He added: "Family means everything to me and it is the reason why I do everything, and it, rather than my career, is my priority, and one serves the other. That was the crucial change in my life when we had children because, up to that point, my priority was very much my career. And I am now aware that one funds the other and so it is a tricky balance."

