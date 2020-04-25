The best of TV this weekend: 5 must watch shows to keep you entertained Staying in just got a whole lot better

While it can at times feel like the prospect of not going out is difficult, some of our favourite TV channels like the BBC and ITV have taken the lockdown in their stride to make it that bit easier for us at home. From replaying old favourites such as Gavin and Stacey, to airing gripping new dramas like Normal People, there's something for everyone to watch. Here's our roundup of the best shows on this weekend that will keep you busy and forget all about the c-word. Happy watching!

Stacey Dooley Investigates: Costa del Narcos

Documentary maker Stacey Dooley is on a mission to explore the harrowing world of drug cartels in Southern Spain. As a gateway for drugs to enter Europe, the country has seen violent turf wars which have led to a government crackdown.

Stacey explores the drug cartels in Colombia

Stacey then travels to the source: Apartado, Colombia, where she investigates the highly organised criminals and is granted access to one of the most prolific smugglers in the region.

Stacey Dooley: Costa del Narcos Saturday 26 April 9pm on BBC2.

Van Der Valk

This brand new three-part drama is a reboot of the adored Dutch-cop show of the same name, which aired on ITV for 20 years, and sees cynical Dutch detective Piet Van Der Valk return with even more cases to crack. Taking on the starring role, which was originally played by the late Barry Foster, is Hustle star Marc Warren.

A remake of hit detective drama Van Der Valk is coming to ITV

Van Der Valk sees the detective solving a number of mysteries and crimes around Amsterdam using his unique skill and observation. The remake was created by Midsomer Murders writer Chris Murray – so it's bound to be good.

Van Der Valk episode ones airs Sunday 27 April 8pm on ITV.

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey is being replayed on TV on a Saturday night and suddenly it feels like 2009 again. The hugely popular BBC sitcom written by and starring Ruth Jones and James Corden is enough to lift anyone's spirits.

We never tire of watching Gavin and Stacey

Saturday's episode will see the group head to the wedding fayre ahead of the Shipman wedding. It never gets old does it?

Gavin and Stacey Saturday 26 April 8.45pm BBC One.

Killing Eve

We've been loving the second series of Killing Eve. Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are back as our favourite dysfunctional cat-and-mouse duo and it's more gripping than ever.

Killing Eve is back for episode two on Sunday

Sunday night will see the plot thicken as the mysteries around Kenny's death in the previous episode get more interesting.

Killing Eve episode two: Sunday 27 April 9.15pm BBC One.

Normal People

Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People has been adapted into a TV show and we couldn't be more excited. The 12-part series stars Daisy Edgar Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal will play Connell, two teenagers in Ireland from very different backgrounds.

Best-selling novel Normal People has been adapted into a TV series

The story sees them leave home and become young adults, "in an exquisite and compulsive modern love story about how two people can profoundly impact each other's lives."

The series will land as a box set on BBC Three on Sunday 26th April.

