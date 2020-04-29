All you need to know about Thomas family – stars of Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai Ryan, Adam and Scott have all had TV success

Ryan Thomas and his two brothers, non-identical twins Adam and Scott, are embarking on a life-changing journey to discover their heritage in brand new six-part series Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai. The trio of brothers, who have all enjoyed careers in TV, took the trip to India last year as part of a mission to uncover details about their history, particularly their father's side of the family, with whom they've had a distanced relationship with for most of their life until recently. The Thomas brother's father is 70s singer Dougie James who enjoyed a successful career in entertainment himself – so it's clear performing runs in the family. If you're wanting to know more about the Thomas' family ahead of the new series, then look no further. Here's all you need to know...

Ryan Thomas

Ryan is best known for his acting work. The 35-year-old first appeared as Jason Grimshaw in ITV soap Coronation Street when he was just 16 in 2000. He played the role for a number of years, before finally leaving in 2016. As well as Coronation Street, the actor has completed other acting work such as appearing in Neighbours and stage shows. Ryan began dating his Corrie co-star Tina O'Brien in 2003 but separated in 2009. The pair share 12-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Ryan is best known for his acting work on Coronation Street

Since then, Ryan has embarked on a relationship with former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh after meeting on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2017. The couple got engaged two years later and have recently welcomed their son, Roman, together. While appearing on This Morning ahead of their new show, Ryan opened up about how special it was working alongside his brothers for the programme. "For once, there wasn't one argument… I think it was such a family bonding time that we sort of didn't have time to argue, we just enjoyed each other's company."

Adam Thomas

Also enjoying success is the acting world is Ryan's younger brother, Adam. The 31-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Adam Barton in Emmerdale, a role he had for nine years before leaving in 2018. Prior to appearing in the ITV soap, Adam starred in BBC drama Waterloo Road for three years as Donte Charles. After coming in third place in 2016's I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here!, Adam was due to co-present the spin-off Extra Camp, but the show was axed before he took up the role. Adam is also a proud dad. In 2014, he and long-term partner Caroline Daly welcomed their son Teddy and in 2018, the couple welcomed their daughter Elsie-Rose in 2018. The pair tied the knot in 2017.

Adam (left) with brother Scott

Scott Thomas

Adam's twin brother is Scott Thomas. He may not have had a career in acting, but the 31-year-old has still enjoyed success. The reality star appeared on the second series of ITV dating show Love Island where he and then-girlfriend Kady McDermott came in third place. Now, Scott is due to make his next TV appearing in Mancs in Mumbai, and it seems he's looking forward to being back on TV. While appearing on Wednesday's This Morning, the reality star said: "I've always been in the shadows, so I just wanted my moment!"

Ryan, Adam and Scott Thomas' father Dougie James

The boys' dad is Dougie James who joined them on their Indian adventure for the show. But it seems their dad is no stranger to the lime-light. Dougie is a singer and was part of 70s band Soul Train that toured with the likes of the Jackson 5 and James Brown in their hey-day.

The Thomas brothers took their dad Dougie James on trip to Mumbai

Adam revealed on This Morning how special it was taking their dad, with whom they've had a distanced relationship until recently, on their journey. "Getting to take him along on this journey with us was very special. It's pretty much his show, he steals this show from start to finish. So he was finding out about his dad, but we were also finding out about our dad also." Scott added: "It was emotional but positive at the same time. We got a lot from it as brothers with our father. It's made our bond stronger with him even more so."

