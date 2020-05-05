Did you spot this Normal People actor in ITV's Innocent? Find out who is it here Viewers are loving watching Innocent again

Viewers of TV drama Innocent were left pleasantly surprised on Monday night after spotting a star of other hugely popular show Normal People in the cast. The ITV drama, which originally aired in 2018 and is being replayed this week over four nights, stars Lee Ingleby and Hermione Norris and tells the story of David Collins – a man convicted of murdering his wife but desperate to prove his innocence.

Innocent starring Lee Ingleby has returned to ITV

Also in the cast is Fionn O'Shea who has had recent recognition in Normal People. Finn plays Daisy's very unlikeable college boyfriend Jamie in the BBC drama, and viewers were loving his appearance in Innocent. In the ITV drama he plays Jack Collins - the son of David (Lee Ingleby) and Tara. One person who spotted the actor, wrote: "Just watching ITV's #Innocent and thought I recognised the young Jack... Fionn O'Shea who played the marvellous bad guy Jamie in @NormalPeopleBBC." While another was clearly thinking along the same lines, and tweeted underneath: "Thank you. I was wondering if it was the same person!"

Fionn as Jack Collins in Innocent

Fans of drama at home have been loving watching the drama, which is being re-aired due to many shows being put on hold over the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, some viewers at home were so pleased to be watching the show, they forgot it was a repeat! Taking to social media, one user Tweeted: "Every time someone new came on the screen, me and mum were going, 'I recognise them, I recognise them too.' Not remembering we actually watched this in 2018."

Fionn as Jamie in Normal People

A second person added: "When you start watching a promising looking @ITV drama and realise five minutes in that you’ve already seen it and they’re repeating something from a couple of years ago #Innocent." However the show has clearly attracted many new users, with another commenting: "#Innocent didn't see this first time round so won't be reading any tweet spoilers... @itv doing well last night ..#isolstionstories [sic] and a drama to boot..."

