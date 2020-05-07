All the details you need on new series of Brassic starring Michelle Keegan The Sky One comedy is back!

After the success of the first series in 2019, the hugely popular sitcom Brassic starring Michelle Keegan is finally returning to our screens. In fact, the Sky One show was such a hit with viewers that it was commissioned for a third series before production began on the second! It's not likely production will start for the third series anytime soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, but luckily we have the second season to keep us entertained. If you're wanting to know more about the brand new series, here's all the information you need...

WATCH: Official trailer for Brassic series two starring Michelle Keegan

What is Brassic season 2 about?

Brassic – which is slang for skint – is a hilariously gritty sitcom all about a group of dysfunctional friends and their lives in the northern town of Hawley all finding different ways of making the most out of their life. It focuses mainly on Vinnie, his best friend Dylan and his girlfriend Erin as they battle between staying loyal to their home-grown roots and moving out of town to make a better life. Now, the second series is back and we can't wait to see what's in store for Vinnie and co.

Who is in the cast of Brassic season 2?

Lead star and co-creator of the show is Joe Gilgun, who plays Vinnie. Joe is known for his previous roles in the This Is England franchise, E4's Misfits and Emmerdale. Playing the role of his close friend and partner in crime Dylan is Irish actor Damien Molony. Damien has appeared in previous shows such as GameFace, Being Human and Ripper Street. Michelle is reprising her role as Erin Croft in the show. Erin is Damien's girlfriend and is determined to move out of Hawley and make a better life.

The cast of Brassic are back!

Michelle's appearance in series two comes fresh off the back of her final stint as Sergeant Georgie Lane in BBC's Our Girl. Also starring in Brassic is Hollywood actor Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) as Dr Chris Cox and Ryan Sampson (Plebs) as Tommo. Other stars include Tom Hanson as Cardi, Aaron Heffernan and Parth Thekerar forming the rest of the Brassic gang.

When is Brassic out on TV?

If you're wanting to binge watch Brassic, then you're in luck. All seven episodes are available to watch on Sky One with Now TV or Sky TV from Thursday 7 May. However, if you're wanting to watch the new series in a slower pace, episodes will be shown weekly on Sky One on Thursdays at 10pm from 7 May.

