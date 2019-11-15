Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool weekend is finally here, and Gorka Marquez proved he's mastered the work/life balance in a sweet video shared on Instagram. Filmed by fellow Strictly professional Aljaz Skorjanec, Gorka can be seen cradling little Mia on a chair at the back of the glitzy Blackpool ballroom, and the adorable tot is wearing a huge pair of sound cancelling headphones. Gorka, 29, tenderly plays with his daughter's tiny fingers and Aljaz added the caption: "Daddy's girl."

The Strictly star shares four-month-old Mia with Gemma Atkinson, and the whole family made the trip to the seaside town for the weekend. Gemma also shared a video of dad Gorka and Mia backstage. Hilariously, Gorka can be seen holding Mia and making her dance along to a rendition of Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk. Mia certainly has moves! Perhaps she'll be following in dad Gorka's footsteps as oppose to mum Gemma's.

Aljaz shared the sweet video on Instagram

Gemma, 34, is best known for her role in Hollyoaks. The doting mum played Lisa Hunter on the Channel 4 soap between 2001 and 2006, and the character was a fan favourite. Gemma also made appearances in two Hollyoaks spinoffs, Hollyoaks: Let Loose and Hollyoaks: In the City.

Although Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017, Gemma's professional dance partner that year was Aljaz, meaning she and Gorka never actually performed together. They announced their relationship after the show ended and Gemma gave birth to their daughter, Mia Louise, in July this year. The show's festive episode will air on Christmas Day and when the line-up was announced, speculation became rife that Gemma and Gorka would get the chance to dance together at last.

