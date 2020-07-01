This Sex and the City star looks completely unrecognisable The actor also starred in the hit films

It's been over 15 years since era-defining series Sex and the City last aired on our screens, so it's no wonder that the stars of the show look a little different. And this was certainly the case for Jason Lewis, who looked almost unrecognisable during a recent TV appearance.

The actor played Samantha Jones' love interest

The actor, who played Samantha Jones' love interest Jerry "Smith" Jerrod in the series, was giving an interview on American TV programme, The Morning Show, and many couldn't believe how different he looked!

Discussing the success of the show, which aired for six seasons from 1998 until 2004 and resulted in two spin-off films, the 49-year-old actor and model told the hosts: "Any good writing speaks for something we all experience and they did such a good job of doing that while keeping it funny and entertaining and sensational." He added: "But it was always something that was really heartfelt in each episode."

The actor looked unrecognisable during a recent TV appearance

The heartthrob became well-known on the American series for his hunky looks and his relationship with Kim Cattrall's character Samantha. Jerry was Samantha's longest standing relationship, with the actor reprising his role in the two films, too. The actor also discussed his now-iconic nude scene from the show. He explained: "It was a lot of takes and a lot of people. It was a good lesson in getting used to your natural state."

The actor also appeared in the hit spin-off films

"When you have lots of people in one scene, you have different people from different angles. I got to do it from many different directions, the poor cameraman had to deal with me," he joked. Since appearing the hit TV show, Jason has appeared in a number of the popular programmes including House, How I Met Your Mother, and Midnight, Texas. He's also appeared in a number of films including Running Wild, The Pardon and Palm Springs.

