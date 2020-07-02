Loading the player...

Lorraine Kelly reveals major backstage secret in exclusive video - WATCH The Good Morning Britain star reveals all about life onset

Lorraine Kelly is taking us on a tour of her backstage life in an exclusive new video for HELLO!. The beloved TV personality, who has been interviewing stars on Good Morning Britain since the lockdown began back in March, shows us all there is to know about life backstage in her exciting footage this week.

READ: Lorraine Kelly's showbiz diary: chatting to Pierce Brosnan from his home in Hawaii

Showing off her dreamy range of shoes and her gorgeous wardrobe in her dressing room before giving us a tour of her home office, the star also reveals a major behind-the-scenes secret about her footwear! Watch this week's video here...

The star has also recently opened up about her exciting week at work, including some of her favourite interviews and how her colleagues (we're looking at you, Dr Hilary), have helped her feel safe during these strange times. Check out her new column here.

