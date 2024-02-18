Lorraine Kelly shares excitement over major achievement following new career move - details

Lorraine Kelly has been a firm viewer favourite on ITV breakfast television for many years and now, as her latest social media update proves, she's conquered a new frontier.

The star excitedly took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, where she couldn't hide her delight over the fact that her first novel, The Island Swimmer was a number one Amazon bestseller, as she re-posted a congratulatory message featuring a screenshot that heralded the news.

The mum-of-one recently spoke to HELLO! about adding writer to her list of talents, sharing that she feels "incredibly lucky" for the opportunity.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares big news with her fans

"Setting out in a completely different direction at 64 is, I suppose, quite unusual, but I think it’s really healthy," she told us, as she talked about the inspiration behind her novel and embracing new challenges in her 60s.

"We should be curious and want to challenge ourselves and not everybody gets the opportunity." The star also paid tribute to her much-loved mum, 82-year-old Anne, who has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that stops the kidneys functioning properly.

© Shutterstock Lorraine released her first novel this week

She helped to inspire Lorraine's passion for literature, having taught her daughter to read and write in a home filled with books and newspapers.

"That was probably the best gift that my mum and dad could ever give to me. We might not have been rich as far as money goes, but in terms of education, culture and appreciation of books, we were."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is also continuing to present her self-titled show

Lorraine went on: "She's such a fighter. She has a zest for life – she still goes to her book club, she's still learning German. She's an inspiration."

It's perhaps unsurprising that having grown up in Scotland, Lorraine set her novel there, choosing Orkney off the north coast, which has held a special place in her heart since she first visited in 1985. "There's such a rich heritage and fantastic culture. The people are very special to me. Once the people in Orkney accept you, you're in."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock With husband Steve and daughter Rosie

In the book, Lorraine's protagonist Evie has to return to her family home on the islands after vowing to leave forever. When she meets a group of cold-water swimmers, she finds the strength to confront her past mistakes.

"I've always wanted to write about someone who's running away," Lorraine continued. "A lot of people never get the chance or don't want to go back and repair the damage, especially these days.

© Instagram Lorraine relaxing backstage

"People can take offence at something and close someone off. It's important to be forgiving and kind. It sounds very simple, but all the best ideas are simple, I think." Now, she says, she has to earn her place in the bookshops.

"I'm very well aware I've got the opportunity to do it because I happen to be on TV, but it has to be good. So in a way, I've got more to prove. It's almost as if you’re pushing against that door and the door opens, but then you've really got to prove yourself and that's fine. I'm comfortable with that."