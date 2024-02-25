Lorraine Kelly shares exciting news with fans following huge change

For Lorraine Kelly, her sixth decade has become a time of reinvigoration and reinvention, as she proved once again on Sunday!

The longtime ITV star, 64, took to her Instagram Stories to share some exciting news, as she re-posted a screenshot highlighting her position at number two in the Sunday Times hardback fiction chart.

The talented presenter, who has just released her first novel, The Island Swimmer, has already found great success as an author.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly’s bedroom confession that will divide opinion

The incredible moment comes a few days after Lorraine shared that her book was selling brilliantly online, revealing that her book had become a number one Amazon bestseller.

The mum-of-one recently spoke to HELLO! about adding writer to her list of talents, sharing that she feels "incredibly lucky" for the opportunity.

© Instagram Lorraine celebrated her place on the books chart

"Setting out in a completely different direction at 64 is, I suppose, quite unusual, but I think it’s really healthy," she told us, as she talked about the inspiration behind her novel and embracing new challenges in her 60s. "We should be curious and want to challenge ourselves and not everybody gets the opportunity."

The star also paid tribute to her much-loved mum, 82-year-old Anne, who has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that stops the kidneys functioning properly.

© Instagram Lorraine is now balancing TV and writing

She helped to inspire Lorraine's passion for literature, having taught her daughter to read and write in a home filled with books and newspapers.

"That was probably the best gift that my mum and dad could ever give to me. We might not have been rich as far as money goes, but in terms of education, culture and appreciation of books, we were."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star's book is a tribute to Scotland

Lorraine went on: "She's such a fighter. She has a zest for life – she still goes to her book club, she's still learning German. She's an inspiration."

It's perhaps unsurprising that having grown up in Scotland, Lorraine set her novel there, choosing Orkney off the north coast, which has held a special place in her heart since she first visited in 1985. "There's such a rich heritage and fantastic culture. The people are very special to me. Once the people in Orkney accept you, you're in."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock With her husband Steve and daughter Rosie

In the book, Lorraine's protagonist Evie has to return to her family home on the islands after vowing to leave forever. When she meets a group of cold-water swimmers, she finds the strength to confront her past mistakes. "I've always wanted to write about someone who's running away," Lorraine continued.

"A lot of people never get the chance or don't want to go back and repair the damage, especially these days." Now, she says, she has to earn her place in the bookshops.

© Shutterstock Lorraine is also a much-respected presenter

"I'm very well aware I've got the opportunity to do it because I happen to be on TV, but it has to be good.

"So in a way, I've got more to prove. It's almost as if you’re pushing against that door and the door opens, but then you've really got to prove yourself and that's fine. I'm comfortable with that."