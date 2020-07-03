Call the Midwife's very own Stephen McGann has opened up about the future of the show - and has given the exciting first details about the Christmas special! Joining Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes via FaceTime on This Morning, the star confirmed that the episode has been written and is ready to go, and that he believes that filming with resume post-lockdown very soon. Find out what he had to say about the upcoming episode here...

READ: Call the Midwife's future confirmed during COVID-19 lockdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Stephen McGann opens up about what expect in the Christmas special

Creator Heidi Thomas has previously opened up about the future, telling the Radio Times: "Like everyone, the Call the Midwife family are currently following government advice and living life very differently. Our sets may be under lock and key, and our producers working from home, but we haven't abandoned our posts. Scripts are still being written, and we will start filming as soon as circumstances allow. The Christmas Special is our absolute priority, and we are determined to get it on screen on Christmas Day."

READ: The top 10 TV doctors we all have a crush on