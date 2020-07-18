Rylan Clark-Neal's mum has son in tears after misunderstanding on Celebrity Gogglebox The duo are a hit with fans of the Channel 4 show

Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda have become favourites on Celebrity Gogglebox, especially after Friday's episode, which had fans, and Rylan himself, in tears.

The pair were watching a scene from iconic film Basic Instinct when Linda got confused and asked Rylan: "Gum stains? Did he say gum stains? What did he say? Gum stains?"

Rylan couldn't stop laughing and quickly told his mother: "No, shut up! Not gum!"

"Oh, not c? No! Did he say that? I thought he said gum," she replied.

Fans were in hysterics and took to Twitter to comment on the scene, with one branding it "the best scene of the entire series".

Fans have asked Channel 4 to give the duo their own show

Another fan wrote: "I watch for Rylan & his mum... priceless & always guaranteed a laugh."

A third remarked: "Rylan and his incredible mummy have been incredible on this series of Celebrity Gogglebox. I want to see them return so badly next series. He has been born, raised and brought up to be a good man with a big loving heart, he is a credit to his family #CelebrityGogglebox."

Earlier in the series, Linda shocked fans of the show when he called her son by his real name – Ross.

In an episode which aired at the beginning of the month, the pair were debating whether or not to indulge in iced fingers before settling down to watch television together, when Linda became annoyed at Rylan's insistence and proceeded to call him by his birth name.

Linda surprised Gogglebox fans earlier this month by calling her son by his real name

"No, Ross, will you stop it. I don't want one. I'll take a couple home with me," she told him as he grabbed three iced fingers for himself, prompting her to call him a "greedy sod".

Rylan – born Ross Richard Clark – has previously opened up about his change of name, revealing he decided to get a new moniker when he was modelling at the age of 16.

Fans were quick to express their surprise at the revelation, taking to Twitter one fan wrote: "Just when I thought 2020 couldn't shock me anymore I find out @Rylan name isn't Rylan it's...Ross."