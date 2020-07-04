Celebrity Gogglebox fans shocked as Rylan Clark-Neal's mum calls him by his real name The former X Factor contestant changed his name when he was 16

Celebrity Gogglebox fans were in for a surprise on Friday night as Rylan Clark-Neal's mum, Linda, called him by his real name.

Whilst the pair debated whether or not to indulge in iced fingers before settling down to watch television together, Linda became annoyed at Rylan's insistence and proceeded to call him by his birth name. "No, Ross, will you stop it. I don't want one. I'll take a couple home with me," she told him as he grabbed three iced fingers for himself, prompting her to call him a "greedy sod".

Rylan and his mum Linda appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together on Friday

Rylan – born Ross Richard Clark – has previously opened up about his change of name, revealing he decided to get a new moniker when he was modelling at the age of 16.

Fans were quick to express their surprise at the revelation, taking to Twitter one fan wrote: "Just when I thought 2020 couldn't shock me anymore I find out @Rylan name isn't Rylan it's...Ross."

Another follower didn't seem to understand why Linda would call him Ross. "@Rylan watching Gogglebox tonight and I had to rewind it a few times because I'm sure your mum called you Ross when you were both talking about your iced fingers?? Am I right? Is that what she calls you????," she wrote on the microblogging site.

The pair have a very close relationship

A third one remarked: "@Rylan hilarious again with you and Linda - I didn't even know you were called Ross." Rylan has an incredibly close relationship with his mum, something that was clear to see on Friday's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Writing about her in the Sunday Times Magazine back in 2019, he said: "My mum, Linda, is my biggest headache, but I don't know what I'd do without her. She's got the best of both worlds with me — I'm a son and a daughter."

He added: "I can talk to her about make-up and blow-dry her hair, and I can tell her to [expletive]. She's a liability. She's the ultimate cross between the nan from Catherine Tate and Pam from Gavin & Stacey."