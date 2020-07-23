Kelly Ripa delights fans after sharing photo with Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford The Live with Kelly and Ryan star played Faith Fairfield in the ABC sitcom

Kelly Ripa took fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing a hilarious throwback photo of herself in character as Faith Fairfield from the show Hope and Faith. The actress was pictured dressed in a hotdog costume in a scene with co-star Faith Ford, who played Hope Fairfield in the sitcom, and Ted McGinley, who played her husband Charlie. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star had shared the picture to celebrate National Hotdog Day. The post attracted the attention of Kelly's on-screen sister Faith, who wrote: "Now that's a [hot dog!]" while fans were quick to comment on how much they missed the show.

Kelly Ripa delighted fans with a throwback photo from Hope and Faith

"Bring back all older TV sitcoms, would be great during these times," one follower suggested, while another wrote: "Hope and Faith was one of the best shows ever. The look on Faith's face is priceless, love her," while another person commented: "I loved to watch this show. Hope and Faith was a good show."

Hope and Faith ran for three seasons between 2003 and 2006 on ABC, and focused on the very different lives of two sisters. Kelly's character Faith was an unemployed actress whose character on a soap opera had been killed off, resulting in her moving in with sister Hope and her family, whose lives were calm and organised until Faith's arrival.

Kelly with co-stars Faith Ford and Ted McGinley

The sitcom also starred Megan Fox, who played Hope's daughter Hayley in the second and third series of the show, while Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos had a starring guest role in it.

As well as having an impressive acting career to her name, Kelly is also one of the most popular TV presenters in the United States, brightening up people's mornings on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which she presents with co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly with husband Mark Consuelos and their three children

During the lockdown, Kelly has been presenting the show from her home in Manhattan, where she lives with husband Mark and their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

The star also hosted the live show from her holiday home in the Caribbean early on in the lockdown, where her family found themselves stranded for several weeks. They had gone out there for Spring Break, but were unable to get back when the lockdown travel restrictions were implemented.

