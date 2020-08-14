Rylan Clark-Neal and mum Linda may miss Celebrity Gogglebox due to her health The This Morning presenter is very close to his mum

Supermarket Sweep presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and his mum Linda are firm fan favourites on Celebrity Gogglebox, but the most recent series may have been their last.

In an interview with Mirror Online, the former Big Brother star shared that his mum's health issues might mean they aren't able to commit to filming again. The 31-year-old said: "It'll be a year away now, we were really lucky to be part of the first one and the second one.

"It'll all just depend on what we're doing and if my mum's well enough. We're never gonna say never we don't know what position we're going to be in eventually."

Linda has Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease which flares up without warning and can be very disabling, and also contracted sepsis back in 2018. She and Rylan are very close, and the star said he is trying to shield her from public attention.

Linda often makes Rylan and the viewers laugh

"She's not dealing with her fame, she doesn't really know. She's not on social media and I'm never gonna let her be," he confessed. Rylan then went on to say: "The odd person might stop her and say, 'Hello Linda' and she'll go 'Hello, you alright?' She'll carry on walking and go 'Who the [expletive] was that? How do I know them?'"

Last month, Linda stunned fans when she accidentally called Rylan by his birth name. As the pair debated whether or not to enjoy some iced finger buns before sitting down to watch TV, she insisted that she didn't need more to eat, saying: "No, Ross, will you stop it. I don't want one. I'll take a couple home with me."

Surprised viewers took to Twitter to share their confusion, with one writing: "Just when I thought 2020 couldn't shock me any more I find out @Rylan name isn't Rylan it's...Ross."

