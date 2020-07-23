Rylan Clark-Neal posts rare picture of stepson Cameron as they share exciting news Cameron is Rylan's husband's son

Rylan Clark-Neal was one proud stepfather on Wednesday as he revealed that his stepson Cameron had been accepted to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote alongside a picture of themselves celebrating with a drink: "Well I'm a proud one tonight. Our boy has been accepted to LAMDA!!! Completely overjoyed and so proud well done @cam.neal xxxxx."

Rylan with his stepson Cameron

Rylan's celebrity friends rushed to congratulate the 20-year-old with This Morning's Ruth Langsford writing: "Yaaay! Congratulations @can.neal."

Homes Under the Hammer's Lucy Alexander commented: "Only the best go there..." to which Rylan hilariously replied: "Here she is piping up."

The lovely post, however, caused a lot of confusion amongst the TV star's fans as many were convinced Rylan and Cameron were brothers as they looked alike.

Rylan and Dan have been married since 2015

"Omg…two peas in a pod! Congratulations," one wrote, whilst another one said: "Is that your brother? And congratulations."

A third remarked: "Your mum must be so proud of her boys."

Cameron, 20, is Rylan's husband's son. Dan was a contestant on 2013's Big Brother, and he met Rylan through hosting spin-off show Bit On The Side.

The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and have been happily married since November 2015. The duo tied the knot in a small, private ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The guest list included Rylan's famous friends Steps singer Claire Richards, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Rylan has spoken in the past about being a stepdad to Cameron, telling The Sun: "I've turned into a proper dad and I even tell him off. He's got three parking tickets in the last week so I've been screaming at him down the phone."

Rylan added: "I look at him like he's my own. He can talk to me – I'm Dad, but he can talk to me about sex! "I'll say, 'As long as you’re being safe!' If that was Dan, he'd be like, 'Stop it, Dad!'."