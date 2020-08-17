Nicole Kidman makes exciting revelation about Big Little Lies season three The Hollywood star played Celeste Wright in the award-winning show

Nicole Kidman has given Big Little Lies fans some exciting news, after revealing that she wouldn't say no to another series of the award-winning show. In an interview published in this week's HELLO! magazine, Keith Urban's wife opened up about the possibility of another series. "We'd love to do it," she said. "It's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional."

In the show, Nicole plays Celeste Wright, alongside a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley.

Nicole was named Best Actress at the 2017 Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Celeste. The Hollywood star dedicated the accolade to her daughters, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, saying: "I am also a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith. This is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed, it's because of this.'"

In November, meanwhile, Reese revealed that they had been thinking about making a third series during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. She said: "I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it…"

Most recently, Reese teased a third series during a socially distanced walk with co-star Laura during the lockdown, where the pair spoke about the idea of making another series.

Both Nicole and Reese were also producers on the show, which is based on the book by Australian author Liane Moriarty. What's more, Nicole is currently working alongside Liane again while adapting another of her novels into a show.

The mother-of-two is currently out in Australia where she is filming the TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, which is being produced by her Blossom Films company.

While in Australia, Nicole is also enjoying spending quality time with her family.

Recently, the actress reunited with her mum Janelle, having not seen her for eight months.

Reflecting on the coronavirus pandemic, Nicole added: "My mother turned 80 and we missed that, which was really sad. Many people are going through so much right now."

