Big Little Lies cast salaries revealed, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon

Everyone is talking about Big Little Lies right now. And it's not just the storyline, but the A-list cast starring in it too. Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep are just three of the actresses playing leading roles in the award-winning show, and it's been revealed that they are earning mega money too. Since the first series, Nicole – who plays Celeste, and Reese – who plays Madeline - are said to have earnt £275,000 and £200,000 per episode respectively, The Hollywood Reporter now claims that the show had raised their salaries to £785,000 per episode – which equates to an impressive $1million dollars.

The cast of Big Little Lies are getting paid impressive salaries

Shailene Woodley – who plays Jane, and Laura Dern – who plays Reneta, meanwhile, are said to have earnt £400,000 per episode in the new series, while Zoe Kravitz – who stars as Bonnie – was on £335,000 per episode. Newcomer Meryl was reportedly paid £628,000 per episode for her role as Celeste's mother-in-law from hell, Mary Louise.

Meryl Streep has been praised for her role as Celeste's mother-in-law Mary Louise

Meryl has already been praised for her role, with fans reacting to her debut appearance in episode one earlier in the week. In one scene, Mary Louise and Celeste are discussing Perry's death when the former reveals how she reacted when she heard the news, proceeding to dramatically scream in the car. Viewers were quick to compliment her performance on Twitter, with one person writing: "Yelp Meryl secured just her Emmy with that scream," while another added: "Remember this tweet. Meryl Streep will win an Emmy for #BigLittleLies and that scream will be in her highlight package when the nominees are read at the ceremony."

The cast of Big Little Lies got on incredibly well during filming the second series, and regularly went out for dinner together. They even went on a trip to a bowling alley at one point, where they made a discovery about Meryl. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Reese joked that they had found out the one thing that Meryl wasn't good at. "I have to be honest, I found the one thing Meryl Streep is not good at," the actress revealed. "It's bowling." The star explained that the cast had gone on a group outing together to a bowling alley. On Meryl's attempts, she said: "She was darn cute doing it and such a good sport to go out there and do it with the whole crew. But it was fun! Yeah, we always have fun and found time to do fun things."

