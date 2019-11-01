Reese Witherspoon teases Big Little Lies season 3 We didn't think we were getting another Big Little Lies season!

Despite plans that would only be two seasons of the hugely popular show, Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon has revealed that they have been thinking about making a third. Chatting on em>The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday night, said: "I don’t know. We’re thinking about it and if people want to see it..." Yes, yes we do Reese!

Madeline could well return for season three

The second series of the hit show followed the main cast, including Reese as Madeline, Nicole Kidman as Celeste and Zoe Kravitz as Bonnie as they attempt to cover up Bonnie accidentally killing Celeste's husband Perry in the season one finale. At the time, fans were surprised that they had left the series on a cliffhanger, with one writing: "#BigLittleLies really left us with a cliffhanger again.... I need season 3 NOW," while another added: "This episode ENDED ON A CLIFFHANGER IM #BigLittleLies."

Would you like to see a third series?

The president of HBO, Casey Bloys, previously opened up about a potential season three. Speaking to TV Line, he said: "I love this group of people — I would do anything with them. The reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood. I just think it's not realistic." During the Graham Norton Show, Reese also opened up about enjoying Legally Blonde's 15th anniversary, explaining: "I kept the whole wardrobe including 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes. I had it written in my contract! I didn’t touch them until the 15th anniversary and then had a lot of fun trying them on with my daughter."

Speaking about how the film rocketed her into fame, she added: "I was in England making the Importance of Being Earnest when Legally Blonde came out in America. When I went home my life had changed forever."