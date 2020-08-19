Tess Daly shares heartbreaking post with her fans The Strictly star took to Instagram with her message

August 18th was a poignant day for Tess Daly. It marked the third anniversary of the death of her former Strictly co-star, Sir Bruce Forsyth, and to commemorate the occasion, Tess took to Instagram with a touching tribute to the late entertainer.

Sharing two photos of the pair together, Tess wrote: "It's hard to believe that it's 3 years since we lost our beloved Brucie. The sheer privilege of working with him, belly laughing with him and calling him my friend was just honestly immense; a life-enriching experience I never took for granted during the decade we worked together and one that I will never ever forget.

Tess Daly has shared a touching tribute to Bruce Forsyth

"Truly one of this nation's greatest entertainers; a national treasure no less. The great Sir Bruce Forsyth; all he ever wanted was to bring the JOY and see the smiles on the audience's faces; that's when I saw him at his happiest. Show business was his SUPERPOWER. What a star.

"I miss his constant jokes, our lunches, his long chatty caring phone calls checking up on us all. His great love for his wonderful wife; always 'my darling Winnie'. Life felt brighter with him in it and I for one loved him to bits. Thanks Brucie #forever #legend #bruce."

Bruce pictured with his beloved wife, Wilnelia

National treasure Bruce – a father of six - sadly passed away at the age of 89 after contracting bronchial pneumonia. In October 2018, he was honoured at the National Television Awards with the entertainment category being renamed in his memory to The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

His devoted wife Wilnelia said of the tribute: "My darling Bruce would have been both humbled and delighted to have an award named in his honour. Entertainment was his life. The National Television Awards always had a special place in his heart because they're the people's awards, voted by viewers. The children and I are thrilled his flame will still burn brightly with this new award celebrating the stars of today and tomorrow."