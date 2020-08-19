Will David Tennant return for Criminal season two? 

Netflix's Criminal was such an instant hit back in 2019, that the show is returning for a second instalment on 16 September - and we can't wait to tune in! The three-part locked room drama focused on a different suspect for each episode, with David Tennant guest starring in episode one as Dr Edgar Fallon, a man accused of murdering his stepdaughter. So will the Doctor Who star be back for season two? Find out here...

READ: Fans saying same thing about Below Deck on Netflix

While the series is keeping its guest stars under wraps until season two is out next month, it is looking unlikely that David will be involved. As a character whose storyline was wrapped up by the end of the episode, we are expecting the guest stars to be three entirely new suspects undergoing questioning.

Katherine Kelly and Lee Ingleby star in the hit Netflix show

The star has also already been having a hugely busy time, with his upcoming true-crime drama Des being released later this year, and so the chances are that there would also have been scheduling conflicts.

READ: Where is the real Betty Broderick now?

The synopsis for season two was recently released by Netflix, and reads: "Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns... with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural." We can't wait!

Are you going to watch season two?

The series will also star Happy Valley actress Katherine Kelly alongside Line of Duty alumni Lee Ingleby and Rochenda Sandall. Previously speaking about the show in 2019, Katherine told Good Housekeeping: “It's all about the human beings and what's going on between them, so the responsibility rests on your shoulders, [there’s] nowhere to hide with it."