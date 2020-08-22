Simon Cowell's future on Britain's Got Talent finals revealed The X Factor star required emergency surgery after breaking his back

It's been a tough few weeks for Simon Cowell after a bike accident left him with a broken back and requiring emergency surgery.

The music mogul has been recovery at his Malibu home, but his injury has thrown his participation in the upcoming Britain's Got Talent finals into question.

MORE: Inside Simon Cowell's Malibu beach house where he's recovering with broken back

Loading the player...

WATCH: Simon Cowell breaks his back after testing electric bicycle

While reports have indicated that Simon has been forced to pull out of filming altogether, HELLO! understands that no final decision has been made yet.

With his recovery time and coronavirus travel restrictions to consider, it is more than likely that Simon will not be involved in the semi-finals, but could well make an appearance, possibly via video link, later on in filming.

Simon's injury meant that he was replaced by Kelly Clarkson on two episodes of America's Got Talent following his surgery less than two weeks ago.

His recovery is said to be going well though, with his BGT co-star Alesha Dixon recently updating concerned fans on his health.

Simon Cowell is recovering in Malibu with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman

MORE: Alesha Dixon reveals daughter's epic four-tiered first birthday cake

Appearing on This Morning last week, Alesha – who has also starred on AGT with Simon – reassured hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that he was in good spirits while being looked after by partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric.

Alesha said: "I've spoke with Lauren who's been keeping me updated, I've not been able to stop thinking about them all, it's absolutely horrific.

"We're all devastated and worried about Simon but the positive thing is he's in good spirits and Lauren says slowly he's on the mend, so I've got my fingers and toes crossed that, come to the live show [on BGT], we can hopefully have Simon on the link, because we love him."

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals will continue without Simon

Simon was rushed to hospital on 9 August after falling off his new electric bike. His spokesperson told TODAY at the time: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Simon later took to Twitter himself to reassure his fans. He joked: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.