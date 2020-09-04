Strictly Come Dancing announces eleventh contestant – find out who it is! The contestant will be joining Ranvir Singh, Jamie Laing and others

Strictly Come Dancing have revealed the eleventh celebrity to be taking to the ballroom for this year's series. None other than HRVY will be joining the star studded line-up for the BBC competition, and we can't wait to watch his Strictly journey!

On joining the 2020 Strictly family, HRVY , whose real name is Harvey Leigh Cantwell, said: "Being on Strictly is going to be such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful to be taking part this year." He added further: "I think my mum is more excited that she’ll be able to see me every Saturday night now."

Fans were thrilled with the latest addition to the celebrity guest list. One person reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: "Just screamed in the car, I love HRVY." Another echoed the excitement, tweeting: "Ahhhhh yessssss."

Pop star HRVY has joined the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing lineup

The latest famous face will be joining the likes of Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who had to drop out last year due to injury, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, comedian Bill Bailey and JJ Chalmers – all of whom were announced on Wednesday. On getting the chance to compete in the Strictly ballroom once again, Jamie said: "I'm back, I'm really excited. I'm over the moon that I actually get to come back and dance again... It's going to be unbelievably amazing."

Jamie Laing is returning the Strictly after being injured last year

EastEnders actress Maisie, known for her role as Tiffany Butcher-Baker was equally thrilled to be joining the show. She said: "Get me in those sequins, I can't wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true."

Also announced on Wednesday morning was comedian and actor Bill Bailey. Bill was revealed as a contestant while appearing on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show. He told the host: "In these are strange times we're living through, it feels right to do something different and take on a new challenge. So I am delighted to be a part of this year's unique Strictly Come Dancing. My late mum Madrin would have loved it - I hope she'll be watching."

Friend of Prince Harry and Invictus Games champ JJ Abrams has joined the line-up

Presenter, Invictus Games champ and friend of Prince Harry JJ Chalmers was revealed to be joining, too. The athlete said: "My whole life is defined by facing challenges. [...] Strictly is a whole different ball game in respect to the challenges I will face but I'm up for an adventure and at least my mum will know where I am!" Other stars taking part in the series include Clara Amfo, Nicola Adams, Caroline Quentin, Jason Bell, Ranvir Sing and Max George.

