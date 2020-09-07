Where is Heartbeat star Philip Franks now? The actor continues to work to this day

ITV are fourteen seasons into their re-airing of police drama Heartbeat and viewers have been loving the much-needed hit of nostalgia by watching all over again. The classic show, which ran from 1992 until 2010, saw many stars come and go throughout the eighteen series.

Philip Franks as Sergeant Raymond Craddock in Heartbeat

But with the shows being repeated on TV, we couldn't help but wonder where some of them are now? If you've ever wondered what happened to Philip Franks from the popular programme, here's all you need to know...

Who did Philip Franks play in Heartbeat?

Philip played Sergeant Raymond Craddock in Heartbeat, who was known as "pompous, often sarcastic, but decent man". Raymond came in during series seven and was a replacement for Nick Berry's character Nick Rowan, who had left shortly before.

His character left at the end of series 11

Upon his arrival to Ashfordly, Raymond had recently split with his wife, Penny, which left him feeling lonely throughout his time on the show. However, the two reconciled and eventually moved out of the area at the end of series 11 to start a new life together.

What else has Philip Franks been in?

Prior to his work on Heartbeat, Philip was best known for his role as tax inspector Charley Charlton in sitcom The Darling Buds of May alongside fellow comedy actor David Jason, Pam Ferris, and Catherine Zeta-Jones from 1991 until 1993. However, the actor is also famed for his work in other popular shows such as Midsomer Murders, Absolutely Fabulous, Pie in the Sky and a TV adaptation of Bleak House.

Philip has since turned to theatre acting and directing

Where is Philip Franks now?

Since leaving Heartbeat in 2001, Philip has turned his work to the theatre. The 64-year-old is a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company and has appeared in plenty of productions such as Hamlet, The Tempest and Macbeth. Philip also toured nationally playing the Narrator in the 40th anniversary production of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show.

More recently, however, he's turned his hand to directing. His most recent directorial project comes in the form of The Croft by The Original Theatre Company, which was due to tour in spring 2020, however restrictions surrounding the coronavirus halted this, and the play was available online.

