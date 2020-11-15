I'm a Celebrity fans left confused by this detail in launch episode The show's taking place in Wales this year

The highly anticipated new series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! started this weekend and many were thrilled by its return. Some viewers, however, were feeling confused regarding the social distancing rules after watching the contestants arrive separately by their mode of transport, before embracing each other with a hug.

Taking to social media, plenty questioned the move. One person wrote: "Any idea why it was necessary to have separate helicopters for 'social distancing' when as soon as they got out they all started hugging? #imaceleb."

Another questioned: "Why fly them in separate helicopters (social distancing) then they get out and jump on each other? Eeehhhh???? #imacelebrity #imaceleb #imacelebritygetmeoutofhere."

A third echoed this confusion, tweeting: "They just social distanced to end up hugging each other... #imacelebrity #imaceleb."

The ten celebrities all isolated individually for fourteen days before beginning this year's twentieth series, in accordance with government guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, before heading to Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

The ten celebrities are in Wales for the show this year

The historic castle is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and boasts a sprawling design and turrets spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822, and it's said to be haunted by several of its former residents. The Countess's Tower is one of the most paranormally active areas in the castle and is situated within the gardens which are said to be haunted by Countess Dundonald herself.

Ant and Dec are back to host the show's twentieth series

Stars heading to the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales are Giovanna Fletcher, Vernon Kay, Strictly's AJ Pritchard, EastEnders' Shane Richie as well as Jessica Plummer, presenter Victoria Derbyshire, Sir Mo Farah, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North and Coronation Street's Beverley Callard.

