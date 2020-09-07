Ayda Field is unrecognisable in Channel 4's Fresh Meat - did you spot her? She looks so different!

Ayda Field is a regular TV personality nowadays, and we love watching her Instagram antics with her husband, Robbie Williams, and their four children, but did do her remember her role in the hit show Fresh Meat?

READ: Ayda Field unveils Robbie Williams' unbelievable £300 present for son Beau

The Channel 4 series follows a group of misfit housemates sharing a rundown home while attending university. Joining the final series in 2016, Ayda played Rosa, a university support officer for the main students - Kingsley, Oregan, Josie, Vod and JP.

Would you have recognised her?

However, Kingsley is impressed by how "strong minded, no-nonsense and sophisticated" Rosa is, and the pair start a romance.

Ayda is having a busy time at the moment with her big family! She and Robbie recently celebrated their ten-year anniversary, and she posted a snap on Instagram which read: "@robbiewilliams August 7, 2010...I said ‘I Do’...10 years, 8 dogs, 4 kids, 3 cats, 2 turtles, and 1 best friend later, ‘I Do’ all over again. Let’s keep climbing this mountain ‘til we reach the top...HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BOO."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field's daughter Coco walks in high heels

Ayda and Robbie married at their Los Angeles home in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. And while the couple got the fairy-tale ending that they'd hoped for, the singer recently revealed that he actually broke up with Ayda at the start of their relationship – three times!

READ: Ayda Field marks daughter Coco's second birthday in sweetest way

Robbie and Ayda have been married for ten years

The couple was speaking on their joint podcast when Robbie made the revelation. "You were in a dark place and did some dark things. Obviously my heart was broken many times, but we got over it," Ayda said, to which Robbie responded: "By dark things you mean finishing with you three times."