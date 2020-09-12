Strictly Come Dancing devastated fans on Saturday after revealing that its annual Blackpool special has been cancelled for the first time in the show's history.

Due to safety concerns amid COVID-19, show bosses have decided not to take this year's celebrities and pro dancers to the famous Tower Ballroom, but will instead celebrate the "iconic" venue from their studio in Elstree, north London.

"Blackpool is a milestone moment in every series of Strictly that our audience, our celebs and professional dancers look forward to," a BBC spokesperson said.

"Whilst we'll be unable to physically go to Blackpool this series, we'll still be celebrating this iconic venue and bringing it to life from our studio in Elstree."

It has yet to be revealed when the new season of Strictly will air, although it has been confirmed that this series will be a shorter run due to the pandemic, so it's more than likely we won't see it return until next month.

Celebrities confirmed to appear are EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and popstar HRVY.

Strictly will show four 'Best Of' specials starting in September

Strictly fans will get a fix this month though as the BBC confirmed on Wednesday that the first of four Strictly: The Best Of… shows will air later this month in the build-up to the return of the brand new series.

Each episode will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final. The first theme will be Strictly: The Best Of Movies, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 September on BBC One.

