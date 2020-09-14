The Duchess viewers are saying same thing about the show - see Katherine Ryan's response! Katherine Ryan's response to a fan's query about her new show was spot on!

Fans have been loving Netflix's The Duchess, which has quickly become one of the trending shows on the popular streaming service.

However, some fans have asked about how the main character, ceramics artist and single mum Katherine, can afford her house and incredible wardrobe - and Katherine Ryan herself had a brilliant response!

One viewer asked: "How can she afford that house and all the unreal clothes?? How’s much are those pots like!?" with Katherine replying: "On Netflix #YOU, how can male barista & librarian Joe Goldberg afford multiple NYC and LA rentals with panic rooms to murder women in? How can the male journalist for a local print newspaper afford a £3M house on the edge of Hampstead Heath in Afterlife?"

Fans have praised Katherine's fabulous style on the show

Others joked: "How do dogs in paw patrol all afford their houses and unreal clothes? They’re living on a civil servant’s wage at BEST someone has to answer for this," while another fan tweeted: "Wait until you hear about a character called Carrie Bradshaw."

Katherine compared her character's wealth to characters from You and After Life

Have you been enjoying the show so far? The Netflix synopsis for the exciting comedy reads: "[The show follows] the powerful and problematic choices of a fashionably disruptive single mum living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her greatest enemy - Olive’s dad. Can two wrongs make another right?"

Speaking about her new series, Katherine told Forbes: "I hope viewers will take the message from this show that we’re celebrating family in whatever shape it happens to come in. I love the idea that a woman in any position or situation can find love in an unconventional way and be empowered by that. I also believe a woman doesn’t need a man to be happy."

