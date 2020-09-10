Netflix fans obsessed with Piers Morgan's chilling documentary Killer Women

True crime documentaries are hugely popular with Netflix users, so it's not surprising that Killer Women with Piers Morgan has been trending on the streaming platform recently. The five part series, originally aired in 2017, sees the broadcaster go behind prison walls to interview women who are convicted of shocking crimes – and fans are gripped.

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers tweeted their verdict, expressing their fascination for the programme as well as their praise for Piers' interviewing technique. One person wrote: "@piersmorgan #KillerWomenWithPiersMorgan is a fantastic show streaming on @netflix! Piers does an excellent job interviewing these #murderesses!"

The chilling series has been trending on Netflix

A second viewer tweeted: "Killer women with @piersmorgan is absolutely NUTS! If you like a good crime documentary, highly recommend!"

Meanwhile a third person found the series a little frightening, as they wrote: "Watching Netflix's Killer Women with Piers Morgan. Will probably have nightmares tonight."

Piers Morgan interviews a number of convicted criminals for the show

Another fan added: "Just re watching Killer Women with @piersmorgan that Rebecca Fenton case still has me on the fence as to whether she did it or not. Crazy. Piers is superb. If you haven't watched already get on @netflix and watch it."

Piers has interviewed many criminals for plenty of his documentary shows including American serial killer Alex Henriquez for a one-off show, Serial Killer with Piers Morgan. The journalist even spoke to HELLO! about how difficult he found the experience, admitting he felt "revulsion" and "sickened".

The true crime series originally aired in 2017

He told HELLO!: "It's hard to hide revulsion. I have a young daughter and when you see the ages... and you see the devastation caused to so many lives by the deaths of these young people, obviously you think about your own family and how you'd feel and you feel sickened. Often I'd go home to the hotel, pour myself a large drink and have a long, long hot shower and just try and drain it out of you because you just feel sickened."

