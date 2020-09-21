While the team at Garden Rescue are taking a break from filming, it seems that they have been keeping extremely busy at home. Harry Rich, who is one half of the BBC show's presenting duo the Rich Brothers, recently shared an update with fans on his exciting new landscape project.

MORE: How Garden Rescue's the Rich Brothers can design your garden

The Rich Bros are hugely popular thanks to the BBC show

Taking to his Instagram page, which he shares with younger brother David, the TV star posted a birds-eye-view image of his impressive home and garden space, and detailed his plans for the transformation.

The caption read: "Work has slowly begun at Harry's garden this year, taking advantage of some spare time to tackle the ground work ourselves. A long road ahead but it feels good to have started."

MORE: Future of BBC's Garden Rescue confirmed

Harry posted his project plans on Instagram

Plenty of followers and fans of the show took to the comments to compliment Harry on his beautiful surroundings, which is located in Brecon Beacon in Wales. One person wrote: "Beautiful place. Takes time but will be worth it. Labour of love," while a second commented: "A river right next to the house!? So jealous. I do hope we see lots of this garden in the future."

Meanwhile, a third fan couldn't help but compare their own space to Harry's, writing: "Oh what a beautiful place and stream and bridge over. Hope you will post updates as you go. My garden is postage stamp size lol but tackling all the ivy growth it feels much bigger."

Harry (left) with his brother and co-star David

Harry lives in Wales with his wife Sue and their baby daughter Indigo, and the dad-of-one told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home. "It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.