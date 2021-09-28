Garden Rescue's Harry Rich welcomes baby boy - and his botanical inspired name is adorable! The TV star is now a proud dad of two

Congratulations are in order for Garden Rescue star Harry Rich and his wife Sue, who have welcomed their second child together.

The proud dad, who is one half of gardening duo The Rich Brothers, took to Instagram on September 15 to share a photo of his newborn son while also revealing the adorable botanical-inspired name they've picked out for him.

"Welcome Heath," the TV star captioned the photo. "Indigo is now a big sister."

The unusual name means "dweller of the heathland" which is an area of open land often covered with wild bushes or the heather plant. We couldn't think of a more perfect moniker for the son of a gardening guru!

Harry's fans were delighted by the news of his new arrival and wasted no time in congratulating him and his wife in the comment section below the post.

Harry announced the arrival of his son on Instagram

"Huge congratulations, beautiful baby," one wrote. Another added: "Amazing news Harry, well done Sue! Looks like little Indigo's already got big sistering nailed," and a third said: "Lovely news!

Harry's first child - a daughter named Indigo - was born in 2019, and although he keeps the details of his personal life mostly under wraps, he does occasionally post photos of his family on social media.

In a recent snap, the horticultural expert shared a number of images of his daughter enjoying the picturesque fields near their home in Wales. He wrote in the caption: "Collecting grass for the Welsh ponies."

Harry and his wife welcomed daughter Indigo in 2019

Meanwhile, Harry and his brother left the BBC show earlier this year to make way for new presenters Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam. Their last appearance was in May and although they can often be seen in repeats of the show, the pair have since moved on to pastures new.

As well as their landscaping business Rich Landscapes, they have also been transforming the outdoor space at Harry's Welsh countryside property. They've set up their own website showcasing the impressive renovation for fans to follow along with.

In addition, the pair often share photos on their Instagram account, @therichbrothers, of some gorgeous outdoor work they have been undertaking.

