Imelda Staunton confirms third Downton Abbey movie - details

Imelda Staunton has confirmed that Downton Abbey will return with a third and final movie. Joining Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, the actress – who appears as Lady Maud Bagshaw – was quizzed about the period drama on Wednesday. "There will be the final film – there you go," she happily replied.

"Wow, that's pretty huge. I hope we haven't got you in trouble," quipped Zoe, to which Imelda said: "I don't care."

Having garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, Downton Abbey first premiered back in 2010 and ran for six seasons until its end in 2015. Four years later, the drama moved to the big screen with a spin-off film, which was followed by a second feature in 2022.

With speculation running riot, it was alleged that a seventh series could be in development, forcing ITV to deny reports. But, now that a third Downton Abbey film has been announced, fans can officially celebrate.

The show's creator, Julian Fellowes has previously addressed the show's future. During an interview with RadioTimes.com last year, the writer said that he wouldn't rule out the drama's return.

"I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times," he said. "Now I've got out of the habit of making permanent statements about whether it's gone.

"It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that."

It's reported that filming on the third Downton Abbey movie will commence over summer

While details concerning a third movie are extremely scarce, The Sun reports that filming will commence this summer, and premiere in 2025. The publication also states that Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti has signed on.

Over the years, several members of the cast have expressed their hopes for a comeback, so hopefully we'll see plenty of familiar faces too. Laura Carmicheal, who portrays Lady Edith Crawley, said she wouldn't say no to reprising her role in the franchise.

"We never know. It's not saying no. It's just down to Julian," she said on This Morning in 2022. "We really do get on so well. We are a big family, we've known each other for years, so to come back together is always so fun."

Raquel Cassidy – aka Phylis Baxter – has also opened up about the possibility of reuniting with the cast. Speaking to HELLO! in 2022, she said: "I know that we would all love to, it was so much fun [filming for the second film].

"Maybe even more than the first time, certainly that was my experience anyway, that might be because you know the first time you're doing the film you're waiting for the responses and everything."