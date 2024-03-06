Downton Abbey and Suits actors join star-studded BBC and Netflix Lockerbie drama – details

The BBC and Netflix have announced a star-studded cast for the upcoming factual drama, Lockerbie, which is based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the joint Scots-US investigation into the disaster.

Suits star Patrick J. Adams, Sex Education's Connor Swindells, and Downton Abbey actress Phyllis Logan are among the famous faces cast in the drama, joining the likes of Unbelievable's Merritt Wever, Ozark actor Peter Mullan and Mary & George star Tony Curran.

© Ben Mark Holzberg/USA Network Suits actor Patrick J Adams will star in Lockerbie

Rounding out the impressive cast list are Eddie Marsan (Ridley Road), Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie), Andrew Rothney (Traces), Parker Sawyers (P-Valley), James Harkness (The Sixth Commandment), Khalid Laith (Vigil), and Amanda Drew (The Gold).

Penned by acclaimed novelist and screenwriter Jonathan Lee, with two episodes written by Scottish screenwriter Gillian Roger Park, the six-part series delves into the aftermath of the terror attack, in which a bomb exploded in the hold of a flight from Heathrow to JFK over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie on 21 December 1988.

© Joss Barratt Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan (left) has been cast in the series

270 people were killed in the attack, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans.

The synopsis reads: "Lockerbie will focus on the investigation into the crash on both sides of the Atlantic and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones.

"From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the drama takes us right up to the most recent indictment at the end of 2022."

Sex Education's Connor Swindells will star in the series

Filming for the series is currently underway in Scotland, and will continue in both Malta and Toronto.

The drama, which is produced by Julia Stannard (War and Peace) and directed by Michael Keillor (Best Interests), will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, followed by Netflix in the UK and globally. A release date has yet to be announced.

© Rory Mulvey/ SKY UK Mary & George's Tony Curran has been cast in the upcoming series

Jonathan Lee previously said of the project: "The Pan Am 103 Disaster and the global manhunt it spawned was a defining event in world history – one that contains so many instances of resilience and courage that deserve to be honoured and understood. It’s a privilege to write this story for the screen."

Meanwhile, co-executive producer Adam Morane-Griffiths added: "I've been working on this project for seven years, so it's very dear to my heart. The investigation was extraordinary, as was the trial, and I'm beyond excited to work with such incredible partners bringing it to life."