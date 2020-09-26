Amanda Holden's genius cleaning hack will make you giggle The BGT host always makes us laugh

Amanda Holden shared an ingenious way to keep the floors free of dust on Friday – make sure you invest in a pair of slippers that double up as dusters!

The Britain's Got Talent star could be seen prancing around her beautiful living room wearing a pair of fluffy pink slip-ons, and Amanda made sure to give her beautiful wooden flooring a good scrub as she went!

She added the caption: "Overjoyed to discover that yes I could buy slippers that also doubled as cleaners on my beautifully new stained floor."

One thing's for sure, it's going to take Amanda quite some time to dust every inch of her two stunning houses – they're rather large!

Amanda's hack certainly made us giggle

The 49-year-old owns two fabulous homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds which she has put her own stamp on using bold colours, prints and of course, pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection.

While the houses looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home".

Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

Amanda has an incredible eye for detail

The famous mum proved her point in a TikTok video in April, in which she allowed her 14-year-old daughter Lexi to dance on the roof of their house, reassuring fans that the surface was wide, flat and secure!

Amanda and her husband Chris bought their home in 2015, with the TV judge excitedly telling fans: "So happy!! Just completed on our forever home! #lovemyhubby our girls are sooo excited!"

The property was originally built in the 1930s but had recently been renovated, and Amanda said she "badgered" the builder for a year, until he sold it to them.

