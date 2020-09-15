Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show dates confirmed

Strictly Come Dancing has finally revealed the date for the first live show in this year's series - and it's only a few weeks away! This year, the BBC confirmed the 18th series will be a "slightly shorter" run than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular BBC ballroom show will film its launch episode on 12 October 2020, which is one month away from now. However, the BBC are yet to confirm when this pre-recorded episode will air – but it's likely that it will air on 19 October, one week before the first live show.

According to the BBC's shows and tours website, the first live show will start on 24 October 2020, and will run for nine episodes until the week before Christmas on 19 December.

The news comes shortly after show bosses confirmed that the first of four Strictly: The Best Of… shows will air later this month in the build-up to the return of the brand new series.

Each episode will showcase the nation's favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final. The first theme will be Strictly: The Best Of Movies, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 September on BBC One.

Meanwhile, the celebrities confirmed to appear in this year's stint are EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin, NFL sportsman Jason Bell, The Wanted's Max George, TV presenter Ranvir Singh, DJ Clara Amfo, boxer Nicola Adams OBE, comedian Bill Bailey, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, Made in Chelsea's Jamie Laing, former Labour MP and Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and popstar HRVY.

