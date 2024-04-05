Beyond Paradise star Zahra Ahmadi reveals there have been 'conversations' about season 3

Beyond Paradise star Zahra Ahmadi has revealed that the cast have had "conversations" about a potential third season.

Ahead of season two, the actress, who plays DS Esther Williams, joined her co-stars Felicity Montagu and Dylan Llewellyn for an interview with HELLO! and other press.

When asked if they'd return for series three, Felicity, who plays Margo Martins, revealed that the cast have yet to hear any news about the show's renewal. "I would love to but we'll just have to see. I don't think any of us know yet," she said.

Zahra added: "We don't know yet but we've certainly had conversations about it with each other. That's a big hope, for me certainly, and I think we all share that."

While the BBC has yet to make an announcement about the show's future, the cast certainly enjoy their time filming in Devon and Cornwall. Praising the drama's cast and crew, Felicity said: "It's like joining a family. You feel so comfortable. Everyone is supportive, they're not competitive.

"What's wonderful is that we all get on so well and we give each other space if that's what we need. But actually, we're going on that ship together, which is a lovely feeling and it feels so safe."

Zahra added: "We're really blessed with Red Planet. I've never worked with such a caring, warm and positive production company before. Our crew is second to none."

The second season of Beyond Paradise is currently airing on BBC One and sees DI Humphrey Goodman and his police team investigate a new set of mysterious crimes, from a missing teacher to the disappearance of a local fishing legend.

Teasing the series, Kris told HELLO!: "We've got murders, we've got puzzles, we've got fires, we've got boats, we've got steam trains, we've got all sorts – it's a big show."

Meanwhile, Zahra revealed that the new episodes delve further into the characters' lives. "It goes into all of our characters a bit more," she said. "So the focus really is on the crime but you get to know everyone that bit more and get to know their back story."

The official synopsis reads: "Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a new baffling crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, they have their work cut out. Meanwhile, Humphrey and Martha's journey to find their own version of a family continues as they explore the possibility of fostering.

"Martha's mother Anne throws herself into the world of online dating. And a well-meant gesture from Esther's daughter Zoe threatens to uncover a long-held secret."

Beyond Paradise airs on Fridays at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.