Death in Paradise star hints that she is leaving the show in season ten

Death in Paradise is currently filming season ten, and has already teased plenty of surprises, including the return of Josephine Jobert as DI Florence Cassell. But will she be back on the show for long?

Replying to a fan on Instagram, Josephine hinted that she doesn't know her future on the show, and that she is appearing "very early" in season ten's episodes. The viewer asked: "You permanently [returned]? When do you appear? Too many questions, looking great, you have been sorely missed," to which she answered: "Permanently? I don't know yet. And I appear very early in the episodes."

Josephine has returned to the show for season ten

BBC has already teased a romance storyline regarding her character and DI Neville Parker, sharing a synopsis for season ten which read: "Florence thinks she’s ready to get back to work after her fiancé’s death two years ago – but she hasn’t banked on her new boss, Neville. As she tries to understand his peculiarities, sparks are bound to fly.

"Neville soon realises he is existing in the Caribbean, rather than embracing life there. With Florence’s help, he determines to seize the day and finds himself starting to reveal some of his secrets – including of a romantic nature."

The star previously left the show back in 2019, explaining: "I quit the show for personal and professional reasons - nothing dramatic I swear! Everything is fine, it's just that I've been working on Death in Paradise for five years... I loved every minute of it. I'm going to miss the show, I'm going to miss Toby and Ardal and Shyko and everyone so it's been a tough decision, but that's life."