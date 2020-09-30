The bizarre reason why Enola Holmes is being sued - and Henry Cavill's response Henry Cavill's portrayal of Sherlock Holmes was not well received by the Conan Doyle Estate

Henry Cavill has opened up about the bizarre reason why Netflix's new film Enola Holmes is being sued - and it's all to do with his character, Sherlock.

In the film, which follows Sherlock's younger sister Enola as she attempts to track down their missing mother, the famous detective is portrayed as kind and understanding towards his younger sister - and The Conan Doyle Estate aren't happy about it!

WATCH: Sherlock is a big brother in Enola Holmes

A lawsuit was recently filed claiming copyright infringement and trademark violations, as it is only in ten Sherlock stories, in which they own the copyright, that the detective displays such emotions - as he always appeared more colder in the stories available to public domain.

The Conan Doyle Estate is suing the Netflix film

The complaint reads: "After the stories that are now in the public domain, and before the Copyrighted Stories, the Great War happened. In World War I Conan Doyle lost his eldest son, Arthur Alleyne Kingsley. Four months later he lost his brother, Brigadier-general Innes Doyle.

"When Conan Doyle came back to Holmes in the Copyrighted Stories between 1923 and 1927, it was no longer enough that the Holmes character was the most brilliant rational and analytical mind. Holmes needed to be human. The character needed to develop human connection and empathy."

Henry Cavill plays the famous detective

Speaking about the lawsuit, Henry told GQ: "I mean, honestly, I don't have a take on it. It's a character from a page which we worked out from the screenplay. The legal stuff is above my pay grade... Haha, honestly, nothing surprises me anymore."

Fans have been loving the new Millie Bobby Brown film

Despite the lawsuit, fans have been calling for Henry to have his own spinoff film playing the detective after loving his portraying in the movie. One fan tweeted: "Well that was just lovely! Funny, unique and inspiring. I need to see a spin-off with where we see Enola & Sherlock’s relationship bloom. MORE HENRY CAVILL AS SHERLOCK HOLMES PLEASE AND THANK YOU."

