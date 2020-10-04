The Crown fans are highly anticipating season four of the popular Netflix show, which will follow Prince Charles and Diana's courtship and marriage. And that includes catching a glimpse of her iconic wedding outfit!

Following on from the new trailer, The Crown's official Twitter account also gave viewers a new look at Diana's striking look. The photo shows Diana, portrayed by 24-year-old Emma Corrin, wearing a similar puff-sleeved ivory wedding gown with antique lace and a long train, a sparkling tiara and a long tulle veil.

"A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin," the caption read.

The Princess' outfit has already sparked a mass reaction from fans, and while many were impressed with the replica, several others were unconvinced by one particular part of her look – the tiara.

"The tiara and veil are SO wrong," one fan commented, and another agreed, writing: "The tiara is too big, and the dress not quite poufy enough, but very close." Speaking of the tiara, another added: "It looks more like the towering fleur de lys Spanish tiara than the Spencer one."

Many others were very complimentary about the wedding dress, which was created with the help of the original designer David Emanuel. "Oh my goodness, the spirit of the dress has certainly been captured! And well done to the casting team and makeup/styling crew - I had to double check," one commented.

David Emanuel designed Princess Diana's wedding dress in 1981

Speaking about the series, David told HELLO!: "I'm a huge fan! I was called in to consult on that particular thing. I went into the studio and talked them through, saying, 'Don't forget to do this'. That scene, I think, is going to be quite brief, because they're concentrating on her and also to shoot there is a lot of money.

"I understand they kept it brief. I met all the seamstresses on it – about 15 or 20 – and they were very excited about it, I was telling them various tricks to keep the sleeves out. It was fun."

