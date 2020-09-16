AJ Pritchard to return to Strictly? GMB's Susanna Reid drops big clue The presenter was talking to this year's contestant Ranvir Singh

Susanna Reid caused a bit of an uproar on Wednesday morning as she seemed to reveal on Good Morning Britain that AJ Pritchard has returned to Strictly Come Dancing.

Piers Morgan and Susanna were quizzing their colleague Ranvir Singh, who is taking part in this year's series, about whether or not she had already began training and who her "dream" partner would be when the 49-year-old made the shock revelation.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Susanna Reid causes confusion over Strictly Come Dancing pro dancers

"Ranvir have you started your training?" Piers asked, to which she simply replied: "No."

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2020 live show dates confirmed

Susanna, who took part on the show back in 2011, quickly asked: "Why not? In a normal season you would now be up to your eyeballs in sequins, in glitter."

"Well, it's all happening a bit later now, isn't it? We can't, we've not met our partner yet, we don't know who it is," Ranvir clarified.

Ranvir is taking part in this year's series

"Who are you hoping for? In a dream world, who would you want?" quizzed Piers, to which she replied: "Anyone who's got a sense of humour. The thing is, it's to do with height. So I have to figure out who the short one is."

"Well, I suggested AJ," said Susanna, causing a bit of confusion amongst viewers.

READ: Strictly Come Dancing cancel Blackpool special – details

"He's left," replied Ranvir, before Susanna said: "But I read on the list that he hasn't."

"Oh, I don't know, I thought he'd left," Ranvir added.

"Did he leave the moment he heard you were doing it," joked Piers. "Quite possibly," Ranvir replied back.

Indeed, AJ announced his departure from the hit BBC dance show back in March. The professional dancer, 25, broke the news on social media, writing: "I have some news for you all. Please see the below statement from my team, also sending my love to everyone in this difficult time, please keep safe. AJ x." The TV star has been part of Strictly since 2016, dancing with celebrity partners Claudia Fragapane, Mollie King, Lauren Steadman and Saffron Barker.

Sharing a statement from his agent, the message continued: "After four years on Strictly Come Dancing, AJ has decided the time is right to leave the show and follow his dreams to explore opportunities in the presenting world alongside his brother Curtis. AJ would like to thank the team at Strictly and everyone at the BBC for giving him such a brilliant opportunity. AJ would also like to send his love and gratitude to all who have followed and supported his career. He is excited for you all to join him on the next chapter of his journey."