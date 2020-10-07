Who doesn't love Brooklyn 99? The sweet comedy, which is currently showing on E4, follows a group of hapless NYPD officers in their day-to-day work lives - with Andy Samberg starring in the show as Jake Peralta.

The comedian and actor is also well known for starring in SNL, the comedy music group Lonely Island and most recently starred in Palm Springs - but how much do you know about the star behind the scenes? Find out more here...

Is Andy Samberg married?

Andy is married to Joanne Newsom, a harpist, keyboardist singer-songwriter. According to People, he was a big fan of her music before getting her at one of her concerts and hitting it off. The pair were engaged in 2013, and tied the knot later the same year in Big Sur, California. They currently reside in the Beachwood Canyon area of LA.

Joanne previously opened up about their relationship to Larry King back in 2015, saying: "He's my favourite person in the world. He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

Does Andy Samberg have children?

Andy and Joanne share one daughter, who they welcomed in 2017. Chatting about parenthood in early 2020 on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he said: "I feel like I'm working on a pretty signature dad bod. I pick her up a lot, so my guns are really rockin'. But I eat all of her bread crust, so my tum's a little fat. I've eaten more crusts in the last two-and-a-half years than in the rest of my life combined. I can't remember the last time I had a normal bite of a sandwich."

He continued: "She's very into The Nutcracker. The original. We took her to see a marionette show…and she flipped for it. And now we listen to The Nutcracker nonstop…On a loop. And she knows all the tracks, you know? It's pretty heavy."