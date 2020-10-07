Viewers in tears after watching BBC's Life Alison Steadman and Adrian Lester star in the drama

New drama Life has certainly been a hit amongst viewers since it landed on BBC iPlayer last month, and it turns out fans have had a rather emotional response to the show.

The series, which is a spin-off from the other hugely popular drama Doctor Foster, stars beloved actors including Alison Steadman, Adrian Lester and Victoria Hamilton and tells the story of the latter's character, Annabelle. But it seems the story has left viewers in tears.

Viewers have branded the show an 'emotional rollercoaster'

Taking to social media to give their verdict, many commented on the 'emotional rollercoaster' they experienced when watching the show. One person wrote: "Just finished watching #LIFE @BBC what an absolutely amazingly written series.

"All the actors were fantastic, shout out to Victoria Hamilton, Alison Steadman & @adrianlester, you've had me in tears & hooked from the start. Utterly perfect window into the messiness that is life."

The drama has left many in tears

Another person tweeted: "The drama Life on BBC One is gripping. Talk about an emotional rollercoaster!" while a third commented: "Omg how good is BBC's #life. #alisonsteadman as brilliant as you'd expect, #peterdavison horribly good, fantastic cast throughout but @AdrianLester has just about ripped me apart so far. Only at episode 3 now, cannot wait for the rest."

Other fans were feeling particularly affected by Alison's character Gail and her story, writing: "#Life #BBC such a good series. The acting is top quality. Alison Steadman is so authentic I can feel the pain and emotions she portrays and I'm sure people can relate to her situation."

Alison Steadman stars in the BBC series

Alison plays Gail, who is married to Henry (Peter Davison) and together they have two grown-up children, as well as a young grandson. The couple have a generally happy marriage, but Henry often undermines Gail, and suddenly her life is thrown into question after a chance encounter.

Elsewhere in the show, Annabelle, played by Victoria Hamilton, is now going by the name of Belle. Belle, who was in fact the neighbour of Suranne Jones' character Gemma in the 2015 drama series, decides to leave her hometown and start her life again.

Adrian Lester stars as David, whose marriage is shaken by his brush with temptation; and Hannah, portrayed by Melissa Johns, finds her relationship is tested by the return of a former flame. Life also features other well-known TV stars such as Hollyoaks actress Saira Choudhry, and Detectorists actress Rachel Stirling.

