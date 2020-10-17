Nicole Kidman reveals amazing chemistry with this star - and it's not her husband Keith Urban! She has two children with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a happily married woman so she surprised fans when she opened up about the chemistry she had with another man.

The Big Little Lies star, 53, has had plenty of on-screen relationships with stars from her ex-husband,Tom Cruise, to Alexander Skarsgard, but working with her most recent co-star gave her something to rave about.

So who is the male actor who she had such a great connection with? It's None other than Hugh Grant, 60.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman teases fans with trailer for her new show The Undoing

Nicole made the revelation during a Marie Claire interview with Hugh - who plays her husband in the upcoming show, The Undoing.

The pair were chatting to one another when the interview turned to their on-screen rapport.

Hugh admitted Nicole was incredible at making them "connect" and she revealed it was easy because they got along so well.

Nicole and Hugh in The Undoing

"Well, I like you," she said. "So that was a really easy part…. Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that… I don’t know, it's just a sense of humour. It's good chemistry."

Hugh agreed and Nicole continued: "We talked... I trust you. But that's also part of working together, I think, when you really click, then you sort of sit and you do talk and you share things and you open up. You're incredibly honest. I'm always like, 'Hugh, shush, you can't say that.'"

Nicole and Keith are happily married

Fortunately, Nicole's husband fully supports his wife's career and is a big fan of the show which will debut on 25 October on HBO.

He's already watched the mini-series and Nicole revealed exactly what he thought of it.

"Keith loved the whole series, and he is brutally honest," she told Hugh in the interview. "He didn't fall asleep. He just kept saying, 'When can I watch the next one?'

"And I kept saying, 'Well, not tonight, not tonight,' and [he] kept begging for another one, which was kind of nice."

