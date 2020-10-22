Tess Daly gets tearful watching preview for Saturday's Strictly The famous presenter made the reveal on Instagram

Tess Daly has revealed that she cried watching a preview of Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing, when the celebrity contestants and their professional partners will perform their first routines together.

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

Doting mum Tess explained that as she watched footage of the stars rehearsing their dances, she "laughed and cried watching them".

She also told her social media followers that "the routines look amazing".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares exciting Strictly news

Sharing a video of herself talking to the camera on Instagram, Tess said: "I just had to share this with you because I am genuinely so excited. I've just seen the celebrities and their pro partners training – I've seen footage of them – for Saturday's first live show, and the routines look amazing.

RELATED: Tess Daly shares new photos from daughter Phoebe's amazing16th birthday party

Tess took to Instagram

RELATED: Tess Daly shares glimpse into daughter's magical 16th birthday party

"I mean they are honestly so good. I laughed and I cried watching them, I went through every emotion because it was so moving and brilliant. You're gonna love it."

Across the sweet footage she also wrote: "Cannot wait for you to watch. Amazing dancing! It felt like a dose of pure joy. PS please excuse the state of me, [I] don't get out much."

Tess looked gorgeous on Saturday

We're not sure what you're talking about, Tess, we think you look fab!

Needless to say, the stylish host looked a million dollars when she presented the first episode of this year's season of Strictly, taking to the stage alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman in the most gorgeous white and black spotted dress from 16Arlington - officially making dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

The blonde beauty completed her glamorous ensemble with metallic heels and wore her hair in a straight and loose style, opting for chic makeup which was underpinned by a slightly smoky eye.

We can't wait to see what Tess wears this week!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.