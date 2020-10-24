Tess Daly shares first look at electrifying Strictly stage The famous mum shared a clip on Instagram

Tess Daly has given us one hell of a Strictly sneak peek!

The famous mum took to Instagram ahead of this year's first live show on Saturday to show off the stage, and it’s certainly a sight to behold.

Tess panned her camera around the studio, revealing that the space had been kitted out with electric red lighting and glitter balls galore.

The stage itself was drenched in fabulous neon lighting, and the infamous stairway also appeared to be glowing blue.

One thing's for sure, we can't wait for Saturday night!

Tess shared the clip on Instagram

Luckily for Tess' social media followers, she's been posting numerous bits of info about Saturday's show, even revealing that she shed a tear while watching the celebrities and their professional partners perform their dances!

In a video shared on Thursday, the mother-of-two said: "I just had to share this with you because I am genuinely so excited. I've just seen the celebrities and their pro partners training – I've seen footage of them – for Saturday's first live show, and the routines look amazing.

Tess keeps her fans updated with all things Strictly

"I mean they are honestly so good. I laughed and I cried watching them, I went through every emotion because it was so moving and brilliant. You're gonna love it."

Across the sweet footage she also wrote: "Cannot wait for you to watch. Amazing dancing! It felt like a dose of pure joy. PS please excuse the state of me, [I] don't get out much."

We're also eagerly anticipating Tess' outfit for Saturday.

The stylish host looked a million dollars when she presented the first episode of this year's season of Strictly last week, taking to the stage alongside her co-host Claudia Winkleman in the most gorgeous white and black spotted dress from 16Arlington - officially making dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

