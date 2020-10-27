Kevin McCloud reveals Grand Designs has an A-List fan – find out who! The presenter has been on the show for over 20 years

Grand Designs has been a regular programme on our screens for over 20 years, so it's no wonder that the Channel 4 show has developed quite the following. Not only are viewers at home big fans of the lifestyle programme, but there are a number of celebrities who enjoy settling down to watch, too.

MORE: Why you will never see Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's own house

Presenter of over 20 years Kevin McCloud spoke out about the A-list watchers, in particular Hollywood actress and Oscar winner Meryl Streep, no less, in an interview with Channel 4 last year.

Kevin has presented the show for over 20 years

Although he acknowledged that the programme attracts famous viewers, he said: "I know Richard Ayoade is quite keen on it and I know one or two other people are, but it's not as though we're best friends as a result."

However, the presenter did admit that he once reached out to Meryl after finding out she enjoyed watching. "I once wrote to Meryl Streep offering her tickets to something and she never replied!"

MORE: Meet Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud's four children

MORE: Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud talks marriage breakdowns on show

Oscar winner Meryl reportedly loves the Channel 4 show

He added: "The only time I get excited is when a cabbie says he enjoys the programme, or when a 30-year-old architect comes up to me and says, 'I started watching the programme when I was ten.'"

Kevin has been at the forefront of Grand Designs overseeing incredible property transformations since 1999, making him an instantly recognisable face on our screens. However, despite the celebrity fan base and his own fame, the presenter previously revealed that he doesn't enjoy the famous lifestyle.

He told the Daily Mail back in 2010: "I don't think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It's important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.