Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud talks marriage breakdowns on show The TV presenter has opened up about his reaction to couples splitting on the show

Kevin McCloud has opened up about marriage breakdowns on Grand Designs for the first time, admitting that it is "always a disappointment".

READ: Why you will never see Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's own house

The TV personality, who himself split from his wife of 23 years back in December 2019, told Stuff: "It’s always a disappointment when my phone rings and someone says, 'This has happened – he is ill or the relationship has broken down.'"

Kevin opened up about things that went wrong on Grand Designs

He continued: "We all groan, because all my producer wants to do is deliver a series, and we are always trying so hard to juggle everything. We want stories to go smoothly, and not be compromised. We are both quite ruthless in that way, and anti-jeopardy, but it does get awkward."

Grand Designs has seen couples break up during their time on the show

The presenter also revealed that some of the participants have had heart attacks while trying to create their dream home on the show, adding: "There have been two or three heart attacks during builds, and each of those men was wanting to build some kind of mausoleum to himself. And each time they regretted it, saying, 'What really matters is my family, my children.' There’s always been that remorse."

READ: Meet Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud's four children

MORE: Who is Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud dating?

Kevin split from his wife Suzanna last year. At the time, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment." The pair have kept their separation out of the spotlight since.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin reveals the one thing he doesn't like about some Grand Designs homes

Kevin previously opened up about why he tends to keep tight-lipped about his family life, telling the Daily Mail back in 2012: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.