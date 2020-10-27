Fans saying same thing about Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant's new drama The Undoing Have you watched the first episode?

Brand new drama The Undoing landed on Sky and HBO over the weekend and it seems many have already given their verdict. The mini-series, which stars Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as the leading duo, tells the story of the Fraser family whose lives are turned upside down by a recent and shocking violent death.

Taking to social media, plenty of TV-lovers gave their review on the show. One person tweeted: "Nicole Kidman was fantastic and I loved seeing Hugh Grant on the small screen. Hope to see more of Donald Sutherland throughout the series. Very thrilling first episode!"

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the new drama

A second person echoed this, writing: "#TheUndoing is so intriguing. Nicole Kidman as always is great. Can't wait for next episode." Meanwhile, a third viewer commented after seeing negative reviews of the show.

They wrote on twitter: "Erm... why are some people [hating] on #TheUndoing? I, for one, have read the book it's based on and while I know for a fact that it's not everyone's cup of tea, the first episode was definitely more engaging in terms of execution onscreen. Give it time, folks!"

The four-part US drama, which is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, follows the lives of Jonathan and Grace Fraser (played by Nicole and Hugh).

The drama is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel

The husband and wife are a wealthy New York-based couple whose world is turned upside down overnight by the occurrence of a violent death and Jonathan's disappearance. Grace is left with the pieces trying to protect their son while being followed by authorities and the media.

Hugh and Nicola spoke about the show in an interview for Marie Claire. Opening up to Hugh about working with him, the Big Little Lies actress told the publication: "Well, I like you. So that was a really easy part.

"Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that… I don't know, it's just a sense of humour. It's good chemistry."

Hugh agreed and Nicole continued: "We talked... I trust you. But that's also part of working together, I think, when you really click, then you sort of sit and you do talk and you share things and you open up.

The Undoing is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.

